Mid-County FPD Releases More Information on Two Fires

Venus Road scene

The Mid-County Fire District has released more information about what is being called an arson fire near Decaturville over the weekend. Chief Scott Frandsen confirms that the call to the 4400 block of Old South 5 was received shortly after 2:00 Sunday. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was showing while, inside, the living room area was heavily involved. The fire was brought under control and extinguished in quick order and there were no injuries reported. The house had been abandoned for several years. Anyone with information on the fire is being encouraged to contact the Mid-County Fire District.

The Mid-County Fire District also responded to another structure fire late Monday night. Chief Frandsen says that call was received to a location along Venus Road in the Greenview area. Upon arrival to it, an attached garage of the single-story residence was fully involved with several explosions reported due to a vehicle, ammunition, oxygen tanks and propane tanks that were being stored in the area. That fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. The residents were home and able to get out safely and there were no injuries reported. Several firefighters on the scene, however, did have to be treated for heat exhaustion. The garage was a total loss while the living area sustained heat, smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire was listed as accidental.

