Mid-County Makes Quick Work of Structure Fire

Firefighters from the Mid-County FPD made quick work of a structure fire early Friday morning. They were dispatched to 89 Sorento Drive in Greenview just before 8am. The initial call came in at 7:50. When they arrived on scene, they found an 8×16 building on fire. By 8 o’clock, they had it under control. Sunrise Beach was also dispatched to the call but were cancelled en route. Firefighters cleared the scene at 9am. Mid-County Fire Marshal Lianne Johnson is investigating the cause of the fire, which resulted in no injuries.