There’s great news this week for residents of the Mid-County Fire Protection District.

NEWS-12-21-18 Frandsen Greenview 1 - 21st December 2018

Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says Greenview is the second busiest station in the district. Now when they’re called into service, they’ll be able to get there much more quickly.

NEWS-12-21-18 Frandsen Greenview 2 - 21st December 2018

The additional personnel to staff the station 24/7 was provided for by voters when they approved the ballot initiative in August.