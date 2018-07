The month of June was slightly busier this year compared to last year for the Mid-County Fire District. Chief Scott Frandsen says there were 180 calls this year…up by five from last year. Medical emergencies dominated the call load with 124…13 cancelled while en route. Among the other calls, there were also 9 false alarms to go along with 6 motor vehicle accidents, 5 structure fires, one boat fire, one boat accident and one search operation.