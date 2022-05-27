How confident are you that your infant’s car seat is correctly installed…?

It may surprise many but a great majority of car seats probably are NOT properly installed.

That’s according to the Miller County Health Center which, recently, conducted car seat safety checks at the Eldon Baby Grace diaper distribution event.

Of the car seats checked, only 6% were installed and being utilized correctly or, simply put, 47 out of 50 seats were NOT correct.

The health center says that many of the corrections were small such as making sure the chest clip was at the correct level and the harness was tight enough…both are factors that could mean a big difference in the case of an accident.

Proper installation of a car seat can be checked at most any health department, fire or police department.