Miller Co. Prosecutor Files More Charges for Sex Offender Violations

More sex offenders are facing charges in Miller County. Robert Lanoue, Jr. of Lake Ozark and Terry Salisbury of Kaiser have both been charged with failing to register as required by law. That’s a Class E felony charge. At least seven sex offenders have been charged with failure to register this week alone in Miller County. Salisbury was also charged with two additional felonies for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.