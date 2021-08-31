Miller County Ambulance District To Order New Quick Response Vehicle

A new vehicle will soon be helping residents of Miller County with faster response times.

At the Miller County Ambulance District’s most recent meeting, the board approved the purchase of a new Ford Explorer quick response vehicle for around $27,000.

Officials say the vehicle they currently have, a 1997 Ford Expedition, has become unreliable and is in a “poor condition” due to its age.

Board members also voted to try and source their newer radio systems through Osage Ambulances, which they say can save the district thousands of dollars.