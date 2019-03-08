Miller County Child Porn Suspects to Appear in Court

Two Eldon area men facing child pornography charges in Miller County are scheduled to be in court next week. Kyle Gann has posted bond and been released after he was taken back into custody in January for skipping a court hearing. He faces one charge of possession of child porn, second or subsequent offense or greater than 20 images or a video. He’ll be in court March 12th for a motion to examine the evidence against him. Seth James will be in court the same day for a pretrial hearing. He faces one count of promoting child pornography and three counts of possessing child porn, second or subsequent offense or greater than 20 images or a video.