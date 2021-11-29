Miller County Collector Bill Harvey Passes Away

The Miller County Courthouse is mourning the passing of one of their own. Collector Bill Harvey passed away on Sunday at the age of 59. Harvey had served in the position for the past 12 years since being appointed back then for the previous collector who resigned due to health reasons. No cause is being announced at this time and arrangements are pending. In the meantime, Chief Deputy Collector Jody Vance will fill the position until the governor can make an appointment to serve for the unexpired term.