Miller County Commissioners to Meet With FEMA Rep About Spring and Summer Storm Damages

The big picture as far as infrastructure and other repairs needed after the spring and summer storms blew through Miller County could soon begin to come into focus. That’s according to Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright who says a representative of FEMA will be on hand for a meeting on Wednesday to help start the administrative process…

Wright also says that the county plans to combine requests for aid to help pay for repairs needed because of damage caused by the tornado in May and, in general, flooding experienced over the past several months…

Business in the commission chambers, on Wednesday, is scheduled to begin around 9:00 with routine business followed by the FEMA representative who’s expected to arrive by 10:00.

