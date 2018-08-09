News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Miller County Community Crime Watch Meeting Planned

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire

We recently told you that the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the Prosecuting Attorney were working together to form community crime watch teams throughout the county.  The first of those to organize will be holding an introductory meeting later this month.  The Richwoods Crime Watch will be meeting August 23rd at the First Assembly of God in Iberia.  At that meeting they’ll work to establish roles for all participating community members.  Anyone living in Richwood Township is encouraged to attend.  Anyone with questions should contact Sheriff Louie Gregoire or Deputy Randy Wheeler at 369-2341.  You can also call Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey at 369-1940. 

