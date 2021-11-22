Miller County Deputies Remain Unshaven For A Good Cause

If you happen to run across a Miller County deputy and he looks a little bushier than normal, you’ll need to excuse him because it is the holiday season.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire (gregoreee) also says all proceeds from the month will go toward a pretty awesome cause.

There are about 16 deputies taking part and, when the fundraising is complete, it’ll be off to Target with some underprivileged kids on December 11th. The effort is usually also joined by some other agencies around the area and, if you would like to further the cause with any donations, you should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Department.