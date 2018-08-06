News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Miller County Detention Officer Arrested for Sexual Contact with Inmate

By Leave a Comment

A detention officer in Miller County is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with an inmate.  Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says his office received a tip regarding inappropriate contact between the officer and a female inmate at the jail.  Samuel Evans allegedly admitted to the sexual contact when he was interviewed as part of the investigation.  He was charged with a felony for sexual conduct with a prisoner by a jail employee and posted a $10,000 bond.  A portion of the press release from Sheriff Gregoire is included below:

 

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire

 

“As Miller County Sheriff, I am disappointed in the actions of someone that betrayed my trust along with yours.  I want the public to know that I will not tolerate this type of conduct by employees of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and I expect Mr. Evans to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.  Mr. Evans’ individual conduct does not reflect on the dedication and service of the men and women of the Miller County Sheriff’s office.”

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!