Miller County Detention Officer Arrested for Sexual Contact with Inmate

A detention officer in Miller County is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with an inmate. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says his office received a tip regarding inappropriate contact between the officer and a female inmate at the jail. Samuel Evans allegedly admitted to the sexual contact when he was interviewed as part of the investigation. He was charged with a felony for sexual conduct with a prisoner by a jail employee and posted a $10,000 bond. A portion of the press release from Sheriff Gregoire is included below:

“As Miller County Sheriff, I am disappointed in the actions of someone that betrayed my trust along with yours. I want the public to know that I will not tolerate this type of conduct by employees of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and I expect Mr. Evans to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Mr. Evans’ individual conduct does not reflect on the dedication and service of the men and women of the Miller County Sheriff’s office.”