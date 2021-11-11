Miller County Employees To Get Pay Raise Thanks To Increased Tax Revenue

Miller County employees will have a little more to celebrate this holiday season.

Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright tells KRMS News that increased revenues was a main topic of discussion during this week’s salary commission meeting “We had it, we discussed ah, our two years of pretty good income now, thanks to the popularity of our area. And, we decided to give a 6% raise across the board for everybody.”

The pay raises amount to about $182-thousand per year and will first be noticed on the employees’ paychecks in January.