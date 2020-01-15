Miller County Extension Hosting Master Naturalist Courses

The Miller County Extension office is hosting the next round of classes for those interested in becoming Master Naturalists. Patricia Barrett says the program teaches you about your surroundings.

Students who graduate the course and earn their certification are then required to complete 40 volunteer hours a year. Classes will be held on Tuesday nights beginning February 25th. The cost for the course is $110 and the registration deadline is January 21st. Register at www.extension.missouri.edu.