Miller County Firefighters Get New Tools to Detect Gas Leaks

Firefighters in Miller County have a new tool at their disposal. The county’s Local Emergency Planning Committee has awarded each department in the county a new four-gas monitor that allows them to detect levels of oxygen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, and explosive levels. The Iberia Rural Fire District says they used similar monitors to detect recent propane leaks at a gas station and a propane storage facility. The new monitors have Bluetooth monitoring capabilities that allow them to track the levels from a safe distance.