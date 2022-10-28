Miller County Hazard Mitigation Plan Up For Public Comment

The update of the Miller County Hazard Mitigation Plan is now available for a public 30-day comment period.

The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments says in a statement that it’s important that it receives valuable feedback from across the county to ensure the representation of each local community for the plan update.

Hazard Mitigation by definition is any actions taken to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from natural hazards.

The statement notes that Missouri has experienced thirty-four natural disaster declarations in the past twenty years.

The draft copy of the 2022 plan is an update of the 2018 Miller County Hazard Mitigation Plan and is available on the council’s website, at http://loclg.org under the Publications tab.