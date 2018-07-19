Miller County Hires New Emergency Management Director

Miller County has a new emergency management director. Following the resignation in June of Barlow Biggers, the county commission didn’t have to search very far to find his successor.

Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says, while there were several qualified candidates, the county felt that it would be more beneficial to fill the position from within.

Rayhart has already assumed responsibilities of the position and will continue working for the sheriff’s department as well.