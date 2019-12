Miller County may be adopting some stricter speed limits in certain areas. Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says they’re exploring lower limits in unmarked gravel roads.

Early discussions have included proposed limits around 35 or 40 mph. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says he’s in favor of the move.

The first discussion on the plan was held last Monday. There’s no word yet on when that conversation will continue.