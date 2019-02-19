Miller County May Raise Minimum Age for Tobacco, Vaping Products

It may soon be harder to get tobacco products in Miller County. The Miller County Health Center is considering raising the minimum purchase age from 18 to 21. Director Michael Herbert says part of the motivation is a desire to cut down on vaping by young people.

Herbert will be discussing the issue with the County Commission on Wednesday, and even though they don’t need the commission’s support to do it, they’re hoping everyone will be on the same page.

The Miller County Health Center board is expected to vote on the proposal at either their March or April monthly meeting.