News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Miller County “Most Wanted” List

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 24, 2022

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has published its initial “most wanted” list on social media. Included on the list are: Michael Regehr who’s wanted for drug trafficking; Gabriel Harris who’s wanted for unlawful use of a weapon; Chelsea Morris who’s wanted for a probation violation; David Stanley, Senior, who’s wanted for felony possession of a controlled substance; and Neil Herbet who’s wanted for a probation violation. Anyone with information on any of them are encouraged to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. All reports can remain anonymous.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Promotions Top Stories

Slap Fighting Championships Comes to Lake of the Ozarks

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Promotions Top Stories

Slap Fighting Championships Comes to Lake of the Ozarks

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News

Miller County “Most Wanted” List

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com