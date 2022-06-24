The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has published its initial “most wanted” list on social media. Included on the list are: Michael Regehr who’s wanted for drug trafficking; Gabriel Harris who’s wanted for unlawful use of a weapon; Chelsea Morris who’s wanted for a probation violation; David Stanley, Senior, who’s wanted for felony possession of a controlled substance; and Neil Herbet who’s wanted for a probation violation. Anyone with information on any of them are encouraged to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. All reports can remain anonymous.

Post navigation