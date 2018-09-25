Miller County Murder Appears to Stem from Extensive Drug Operation

It appears that drug activity was at the center of the murder of a California man in Miller County. According to court documents, the victim, Tyler Worthington of North San Juan, California, operated a large marijuana and marijuana oil operation at his California home. Investigators believe he supplied the oil to the suspect in the case, identified as Joseph McKenna of Chicago, Illinois. The oil was placed into vaping pens that the two sold. They were believed to be coming to Missouri to make a couple deals when authorities allege McKenna shot and killed Worthington at a location near Tuscumbia, dragging his body into the woods. Investigators cracked the case using interviews, recorded phone calls, airport records, rental car information, and toll road records from Illinois.