Miller County Murder Suspect Change Of Venue Request On The Docket Today

An Iberia woman accused of killing her husband and then setting their house on fire is scheduled to be in a Miller County Circuit Courtroom today. Amy Murray is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, arson and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the incident which, allegedly, happened in December, 2018. A motion during a pre-trial hearing today seeking a change of venue appeared on the docket. A jury trial, at the current time, is set for the first week of January in Miller County…the same date Murray is scheduled to be in a Cole County courtroom on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and offender abuse by an employee of the department of corrections. It’s alleged, in that case, that Murray had an intimate relationship with an inmate while working as a nurse at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.