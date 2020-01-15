Miller County Officials Optimistic Heading Into 2020 Budget Process

Officials in Miller County head into the 2020 budget process with cautious optimism that a recent trend will continue. That’s according to County Clerk Clinton Jenkins who, last week, presented his annual “State of the County” report to the county commission. Jenkins says the county is in pretty good shape financially based on tax collections since the 2008 recession…

Jenkins also says…over the past year…there were really no big surprises in the main department budgets for general revenue, roads and bridges, the county jail, 9-1-1 and capital improvements. And now that the “State of the County” has been delivered, Miller County officials have started the 2020 budget process which needs to be finalized by the end of business on January 31st.