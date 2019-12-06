Miller County Officials Want Input From Parents

Officials in Miller County are preparing a series of meetings to educate parents on health topics affecting kids and they want to know what health issues you are concerned about. The Miller County Sheriff, the Health Department, Lake Regional, and the MU Extension have posted a short, one question poll online. The question? Which three topics would you like to see discussed? The options are: vaping, suicide and mental health, internet safety and bullying, methamphetamine, distracted driving, and impaired driving. There’s also a box for parents to suggest another topic. You can answer the poll question on the Miller County Sheriff’s Facebook page.