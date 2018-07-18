Miller County Prosecutor, Sheriff to Launch County-Wide Crime Watch

A recent KRMS News report mentioned the support of the Camden County Sheriff for neighborhood crime watch units in his county. Now, Miller County authorities want to start a similar program. Sheriff Louie Gregoire and Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey have announced plans to launch a Miller County Crime Watch. The watch teams will be split into seven zones covering the townships throughout the county. Interested persons should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 573-369-2341 and speak to either Deputy Randy Wheeler or Sheriff Gregoire.