Area sales tax revenues are already beating last year’s numbers in some parts of the Lake Area.

According to officials, Miller County is seeing revenues at 22% ahead of last year’s number.

They say cities like Eldon are up to 15% higher than last year.

Smaller towns like St. Elizabeth are also at 15% higher than 2020’s numbers, and the city of Iberia is up by nearly 6% so far for 2021.