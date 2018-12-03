News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Miller County Sheriff Announces Three Arrests in Iberia, Brumley Burglaries

By

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire has announced that his department has arrested three individuals in connection to a string of burglaries in the Brumley and Iberia areas.  39-year old Billy Catron of Iberia, 35-year old David Bryant of St. Elizabeth, and 33-year old Nicholas Atkinson of Tuscumbia are all charged with multiple counts of burglary with bond set at $100,000.  Gregoire says they are still recovering and processing property that was stolen and they ask that those who have been victimized remain patient as they sort through the recovered items.  They’ll be in contact with the victims as their property is processed.

Filed Under: Local News

Privacy Policy:

