Miller County Sheriff Focusing on Sex Offender Violations

Local authorities have been making a lot of drug-related arrests recently. It hasn’t been their only area of focus, however. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says his office has been placing special emphasis on sex-related crimes, and the offenders who commit them.

The most recent charges come against an Eldon man with a previous conviction of sex crimes involving a child in the state of California. Eric Goolsby is facing charges for second-degree sexual abuse and failure to register as a sex offender. His previous conviction dates back to 1997.