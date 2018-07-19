News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Miller County Sheriff Focusing on Sex Offender Violations

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire

Local authorities have been making a lot of drug-related arrests recently.  It hasn’t been their only area of focus, however.  Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says his office has been placing special emphasis on sex-related crimes, and the offenders who commit them. 

      NEWS-7-19-18 Gregoire Sex Offenders - 19th July 2018

The most recent charges come against an Eldon man with a previous conviction of sex crimes involving a child in the state of California.  Eric Goolsby is facing charges for second-degree sexual abuse and failure to register as a sex offender.  His previous conviction dates back to 1997. 

