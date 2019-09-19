Miller County Sheriff Investigating Alleged Threat in Iberia School District

There will be additional deputies on campus at an area school following a threat that was reported Wednesday. Iberia R-V school officials say that following school Wednesday, a group of students told a building principal that a high school student had made a comment about carrying out an act of mass violence at school. Law enforcement was contacted immediately for assistance. The Miller County Sheriff’s office reportedly assured the school that the student would not be on school grounds while they investigate to determine the seriousness of the threat.