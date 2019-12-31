Miller County Sheriff Participating in Project Child Safe

Gun owners can collect a late Christmas present or pick up some equipment to keep their New Year’s Resolution to promote safety around firearms. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is participating in Project Child Safe. It’s a nationwide campaign sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation to promote safety and education. It includes free gun locks.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the gun locks are available in the lobby of their office building. You can also get more information on the program and additional safety equipment at https://projectchildsafe.org.