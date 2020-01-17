Miller County Sheriff Reacts to Plea in Murder Case

A Miller County murder case is one step closer to completion after one of two Chicago men charged in the case enters a guilty plea. Joseph McKenna was the trigger man who shot California resident Tyler Worthington during an apparent drug deal gone bad.
That’s Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire. McKenna was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting after pleading to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. The prosecution originally was seeking the death penalty.
The second defendant, Tyler Kroll, is still facing a first-degree murder charge and is currently in custody in Illinois.
