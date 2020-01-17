Miller County Sheriff Reacts to Plea in Murder Case

Joseph McKenna

A Miller County murder case is one step closer to completion after one of two Chicago men charged in the case enters a guilty plea. Joseph McKenna was the trigger man who shot California resident Tyler Worthington during an apparent drug deal gone bad.

NEWS-1-16-20 Gregoire McKenna 1 - 17th January 2020

That’s Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire. McKenna was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting after pleading to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. The prosecution originally was seeking the death penalty.

NEWS-1-16-20 Gregoire McKenna 2 - 17th January 2020

The second defendant, Tyler Kroll, is still facing a first-degree murder charge and is currently in custody in Illinois.