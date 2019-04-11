News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Miller County Sheriff Says Meth Problems Persist, Heroin On the Rise



Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire

Several recent drug busts in the lake area have involved methamphetamine. Meth is also a possible factor in at least one lake area murder investigation. That has some residents asking why there seems to be a resurgence of meth. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire say it never went away.

      NEWS-4-11-19 Gregoire Drugs 2 - 11th April 2019

While the drug remains readily available, the sheriff says the dealers and users are no longer making it here.

      NEWS-4-11-19 Gregoire Drugs 1 - 11th April 2019

That means the drugs are being shipped in from other places, and those bringing them in are bringing harder drugs with them. Gregoire warns that heroin is starting to emerge as the next major drug threat to the lake region.

