Miller County Sheriff Thinks ATF Should Have Informed Authorities During Or Before Raid At OB Gun Shop

Was there a lack of communication between agencies before the recent federal raid of a Lake Area gun shop?

One local Sheriff agrees that the ATF should’ve made their intentions known to local authorities before serving the search warrant at Skelton Tactical in Osage Beach, “I believe they should have had someone call the local Sheriff’s office, or the city police department the moment they were serving it, or meeting up with them prior to…telling them that they were going to serve it and this is why. That should have been done” says Sheriff Louie Gregoire.

As for the credibility of the search warrant and the seizure of more than 300 guns from the business, Gregoire tells KRMS News he cannot really make a comment until details of the allegations are made public.

As of late last week, that information filed in the U.S. District Courthouse, Jefferson City, had yet to be released.