News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Miller County Sheriff Thinks ATF Should Have Informed Authorities During Or Before Raid At OB Gun Shop

By

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire

Was there a lack of communication between agencies before the recent federal raid of a Lake Area gun shop?

One local Sheriff agrees that the ATF should’ve made their intentions known to local authorities before serving the search warrant at Skelton Tactical in Osage Beach, “I believe they should have had someone call the local Sheriff’s office, or the city police department the moment they were serving it, or meeting up with them prior to…telling them that they were going to serve it and this is why. That should have been done” says Sheriff Louie Gregoire.

As for the credibility of the search warrant and the seizure of more than 300 guns from the business, Gregoire tells KRMS News he cannot really make a comment until details of the allegations are made public.

As of late last week, that information filed in the U.S. District Courthouse, Jefferson City, had yet to be released.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com