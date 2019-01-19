Miller County Sheriff to Launch Second Community Crime Watch

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is ready to launch their second community crime watch team. The first began last year in the Iberia area.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says now that the first community watch organization is off the ground, they’re ready to proceed with rolling out more.

The next area on the list is Brumley and Ulman. An informational meeting has been scheduled for February 8th at 6pm. That meeting will be held at the Brumley Lions Club.