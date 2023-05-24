Miller County Sheriff’s Office Mourns The Loss Of Former Deputy Bill Depew

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of another former longtime member of its staff.

A social media post on Monday announced that retired deputy Bill Depew had passed away.

The online post went on to describe Depew as having been well known and loved by many in the community and who had served as a mentor who shared stories of the “old days” with many of the current deputies and as having been a DARE instructor for younger students.

No arrangements have been announced.

From the Sheriff’s Office:

“The Sheriffs Office mourns the passing of retired Deputy Bill Depew. Bill was well known and loved by many in the Miller County community and beyond, especially the students he taught DARE too. He was a mentor to many of the current deputies, with whom he would share stories of the “old days”. Please keep Bill’s family and those who loved him in your thoughts and prayers.”