News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Miller County Shop With A Cop A Success At Target

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 13, 2021 , , , , , ,

The Target Store, in Osage Beach, may have been the safest place to be in the lake area for a couple hours on Saturday.

That’s because the front of the store’s parking lot was lined with law enforcement vehicles for the annual Miller County Sheriff’s Department’s “Shop With a Cop Program.”

Funding for the day was raised, mainly, by deputies and other personnel in Miller County taking part in “No Shave November.”

And when the final purchase was made, at least 15 kids were on the receiving ends of the annual effort.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Man Wanted By US Marshals Captured In Laclede County

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Highway Patrol Makes Numerous Arrests Over The Weekend

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Miller County Shop With A Cop A Success At Target

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Man Wanted By US Marshals Captured In Laclede County

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Highway Patrol Makes Numerous Arrests Over The Weekend

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com