The Target Store, in Osage Beach, may have been the safest place to be in the lake area for a couple hours on Saturday.

That’s because the front of the store’s parking lot was lined with law enforcement vehicles for the annual Miller County Sheriff’s Department’s “Shop With a Cop Program.”

Funding for the day was raised, mainly, by deputies and other personnel in Miller County taking part in “No Shave November.”

And when the final purchase was made, at least 15 kids were on the receiving ends of the annual effort.