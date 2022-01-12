A domestic violence call escalates to a standoff between a 53-year-old man from Ulman and authorities from the Miller County Sheriff’s Department, and the highway patrol’s SWAT team. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the sequence of events started early Sunday morning and, upon arrival, contact was made with the alleged victim who had, allegedly, been assaulted with a firearm before she was able to get away. The suspect, identified as Thomas Patterson, refused to come out and then barricaded himself inside the residence. Several attempts were made trying to talk Patterson into coming out before the SWAT team deployed on the residence and was able to take Patterson into custody. Patterson is formally charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $125-thousand and Patterson was being held in the Miller County Jail.

