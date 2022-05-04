News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Miller County Suspect Who, Allegedly, Bit a Man’s Ear Off Taken Into Custody

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 3, 2022

A fugitive wanted in Miller County for, allegedly, biting a man’s ear off during an assault is taken into custody in Camden County. Sergeant Scott Hines says deputies were called Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance at a location along State Road-A in Linn Creek. Upon arrival, deputies recognized Ryan Pearce from previous contact and, initially, were given false information about his identity. Pearce is formally charged in Miller County with first-degree assault involving serious physical injury, burglary and third-degree assault. He was taken into custody without any further incident and transported to the Camden County Jail. Bond in Miller County was set at $150,000 with a GPS requirement should he be able to bond out.

