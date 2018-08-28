Miller County Tax Hearing Set for Wednesday Morning

Coming on the heels of the annual tax sale conducted on Monday, Miller County Commissioners are back around the table this week to conduct the annual tax levy hearing. That’s according to Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright who says the levy hearing is conducted each year, according to state statute, to formally set a financial framework for the county.

The tax levy hearing, in commission chambers of the courthouse in Tuscumbia, is scheduled to begin at 10:00 Wednesday morning.