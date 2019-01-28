Miller County Traffic Stop Lands a Repeat Drug Offender Back in Jail

A 34-year-old from Barnett, with a history of drug-related arrests, finds himself back in jail after a routine traffic stop proved to be anything but routine. That’s according to Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire who says it happened during the early morning hours, on Sunday, along Scrivner Road outside of Eldon. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered about three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine inside the car as well as a large amount of pre-packaged marijuana and a firearm. Taken into custody was Nathanael Owen Davis. Davis is charged with a class-A felony for trafficking drugs in the first-degree and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $125-thousand.