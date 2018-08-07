News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Miller County Woman Arrested After Shooting Incident

By Leave a Comment

Kathryn Neu

A Miller County woman is accused of shooting someone with a rifle during a landlord-tenant dispute earlier this week.  Deputies were dispatched to a home on VFW Road just outside of Eldon Sunday evening and were told a woman there had been shot.  When a deputy arrived on scene, several witnesses pointed out to him the location of the alleged shooter.  60-year old Kathryn Neu was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault with serious physical injury, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest.  The victim was flown to University Hospital with a rifle wound to the leg.

