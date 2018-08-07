Miller County Woman Arrested After Shooting Incident

A Miller County woman is accused of shooting someone with a rifle during a landlord-tenant dispute earlier this week. Deputies were dispatched to a home on VFW Road just outside of Eldon Sunday evening and were told a woman there had been shot. When a deputy arrived on scene, several witnesses pointed out to him the location of the alleged shooter. 60-year old Kathryn Neu was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault with serious physical injury, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. The victim was flown to University Hospital with a rifle wound to the leg.