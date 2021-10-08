Miller County Woman Arrested For Drugs And Child Endangerment

A Miller County woman faces one felony count of possessing a controlled substance and five felony counts of child endangerment after being arrested earlier this week.

Online court records indicate that Danielle Wehner-Howe was taken into custody after a search warrant was served up at a residence along VFW Road.

During the search, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were, allegedly, discovered in multiple rooms and inside a vehicle parked in the driveway.

A probable cause statement also alleges that Wehner-Howe admitted, at least on one occasion, to driving her children while under the influence of meth to a baby sitter.

A second individual inside at the time of the search has not been charged in connection to the drug bust.