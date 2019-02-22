Miller, Morgan, Camden Counties Combine Efforts for Tri-County Relay for Life

Organizers of the Relay for Life in the lake area are taking a different approach to the event this year. For the first time, Miller, Morgan, and Camden County will be combining their efforts in the Relay for Life of the Tri-Counties. The main relay event will be held May 31st from 6-10pm at Big Surf Water Park. Prior to that, they’ll hold a campaign kick-off event at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Ozark. Misty Williams is the manager there.

The kick-off event will be held Monday evening from 5-9pm.