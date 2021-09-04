Miller Sheriff Arrests 5 People Over The Past Week Involved With Drugs

There were numerous drug arrests made by the Miller County Sheriff’s office over the past week.

Officials say on Wednesday they picked up a Jefferson City man who had cocaine in his position while driving in Lake Ozark.

Then on Thursday four people were picked up following a drug raid at two separate homes.

Deputies say the first one happened on Noel Road just outside of Eldon and shortly after another raid took place at Lakeview Drive.

During those raids the Sheriff’s office found meth, pills, other narcotics and illegal firearms.

Full details on all of the arrests can be found below: