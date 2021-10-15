Millstone Resort and Marina Sold

A popular Lake Area resort and marina is under new ownership after the sale to a Denver-based private investment firm and a marina holding company based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The purchase of the Millstone Resort and Marina is the fifth acquisition of the year for Southern Marinas.

Millstone, which had been owned and operated by Jeff and Kim Howell, had undergone several upgrades and renovations over recent years.

Millstone Marina and RV Resort are located along Highway-O in Gravois Mills.