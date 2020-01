Visitors to the Camdenton Aquatic Center this year may have to pay a little more as a result of increases in minimum wage. Parks Director Larry Bennett says they’ll probably have to raise their rates this season.

Bennett says they haven’t raised their admission rates since 2004. Concession prices also need to be adjusted. The minimum wage will continue to go up by 85-cents a year through 2023.