Missing Benton County Mom Echo Lloyd’s Photo Published In People Magazine

A missing mother from Benton County now has her face on People Magazine.

In an issued soon to be published, Echo Lloyd is listed as 1 of 8 mother’s who’ve gone missing across the United States.

Lloyd has been missing since May of this year, after she was last seen in the Climax Springs area.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox told KRMS that she doesn’t have her medications, her wallet or her cell phone…they were all left behind when she vanished.

You can see the article here: https://people.com/crime/missouri-mom-missing-since-mothers-day-we-suspect-foul-play/