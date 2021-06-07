Missing Miller County Man Found Safe

An endangered silver advisory is being canceled for a missing 87-year-old Miller County man.

According to the Highway Patrol Maurice Roth was found safe.

The patrol had issued the advisory on Saturday night, after Roth went missing Saturday morning.

Roth has dementia and had apparently left his home without a cellphone.

***Additional Info:

State of Missouri Endangered CANCELLED SILVER Advisory

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has CANCELLED an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 483 Spring Garden Rd., Olean, MO at 9:30 AM on 06/05/2021.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult WAS:

Maurice Roth, a white male, age 87, hgt 6’00”, 180 lbs, grey hair, blue eyes.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Dementia

Vehicle Information:

Blue 2014 Chevrolet Impala bearing IN, 111DHV last seen 483 Spring Garden Rd., Olean, MO, unknown direction of travel or destination.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident