Missing Osage Beach Man Found Safe After 9 Days

By

An Osage Beach man who’s been missing for 9 days has been found safe.

According to the Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Randel Lee McDonough Jr was dropped off at HyVee on August 15th, but had not been seen or heard from since.

Family members say that McDonough suffers from multiple mental health issues and he may have been off his medications.

Details on where he was found are not being released at this time.

 

EMPHASIS:  Endangered Person Cancellation

 State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory

 The Osage Beach Police Department has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 929 Hwy D Osage Beach, MO at an unknown time on 08/15/2021.

 

Missing was:

Randel Lee McDonough Jr. a white male, age 36

 

The endangered missing person:

Randel Lee McDonough Jr, is a white male, age 36, height 5′ 9″, 160 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes, fair complexion, with a beard, eye glasses and a tattoo on his left arm, was last seen wearing tie-dyed shirt and shorts.

 

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:

Subject was located and is safe.

McDonough was last seen on 8/15/2021 when he was dropped off at Hy-Vee in Osage Beach, MO, he suffers from multiple mental health issues and has not taken his medication recently. McDonough has attempted suicide in the past and he has not made any contact with his family since August 15th.

 

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Osage Beach Police Department at 573-302-2010 ext. 0.

